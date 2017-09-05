Driver falls asleep at wheel and crashes into semi

A pickup truck driver falls asleep at the wheel and crashes into a semi in Byron.

The crash happened just west of the Blackhawk Dr. and Barry Avenue intersection around 5:30 a.m, according to Byron police.

A man driving east on Blackhawk Dr. drifted into the westbound lane and collided with a semi-truck. Three people were involved in the crash. No one was injured.

Police are still investigating. Police have not filed any charges at this point.