Driver falls asleep at wheel and crashes into semi - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Driver falls asleep at wheel and crashes into semi

Posted:
BYRON (WREX) -

A pickup truck driver falls asleep at the wheel and crashes into a semi in Byron.

The crash happened just west of the Blackhawk Dr. and Barry Avenue intersection around 5:30 a.m, according to Byron police. 

A man driving east on Blackhawk Dr. drifted into the westbound lane and collided with a semi-truck. Three people were involved in the crash. No one was injured.

Police are still investigating. Police have not filed any charges at this point.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.