Dogs and cats, displaced by Harvey, arrive in Waukegan

Dozens of dogs and cats left homeless by Hurricane Harvey arrived in Waukegan Monday to receive medical care and await adoption.

GreaterGood.org financed the flight from a Texas shelter for 120 canines and cats. The plane was flown by Wings of Rescue .

The animals will be examined by veterinarians and evaluated for adoption. They've been removed from a shelter to make room for other animals displaced by the hurricane who are awaiting reunion with their families.

Other agencies participating in the rescue are the Humane Society of the United States , Magnificent Mutts Rescue , The Anti-Cruelty Society , Pet Refuge , Humane Society of Indianapolis , and PAWS Chicago .

The plane landed at the hangar for fixed-base operator Signature Flight Support .