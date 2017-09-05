Dick Durbin talks DACA in Belleville

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is a big supporter of DACA, the American immigration policy started under the Obama administration.

He spoke about it at the Labor Day parade in Belleville -- saying he is trusting President Trump will not end the program

Senator Durbin said that he will trust the president to keep his word and remains hopeful for President Trump's formal announcement tomorrow.

"I've had one face to face conversation with Donald Trump," said Durbin.

"It was the day he was inaugurated and I thanked him because he had said good things about the dreamers and DACA...and he looked me in the eye and he said don't worry about those kids, we'll take care of those kids."

Labor Day was Senator Durbin's last day in his hometown before he heads back to Washington D.C. for the fall.