Mobile home in Belvidere catches fire - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Mobile home in Belvidere catches fire

Posted:

A family's dog trapped inside a burning mobile home in Belvidere is still alive thanks to the quick thinking of a neighbor.

The fire happened yesterday afternoon on the 500 block of spruce drive. Firefighters say a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the mobile home knew there was a dog inside. The neighbor broke a window and rescued the pet. 

The owner wasn't home at the time and the fire caused about 6-thousand dollars worth of damage

The cause of the fire is still unclear and the Belvidere Fire Department is investigating the blaze.
 

