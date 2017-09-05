Mobile home in Belvidere catches fire

A family's dog trapped inside a burning mobile home in Belvidere is still alive thanks to the quick thinking of a neighbor.

The fire happened yesterday afternoon on the 500 block of spruce drive. Firefighters say a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the mobile home knew there was a dog inside. The neighbor broke a window and rescued the pet.

The owner wasn't home at the time and the fire caused about 6-thousand dollars worth of damage

The cause of the fire is still unclear and the Belvidere Fire Department is investigating the blaze.

