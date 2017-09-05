JB Pritzker marches in Rockford Labor Day Parade

Illinois gubernatorial candidate JB Pritzker marched in Rockford's Labor Day parade today.

Pritzker is one of nearly a dozen democrats vying for the state's top seat. He says many of the labor unions support him and that's one reason he decided to come to Rockford's parade.

"Well Rockford is a place of working families i mean this place was built on the hard work of not only labor unions but people who all across this region that have worked hard to built up Rockford. Now it's time we had a governor that's on their side."

Pritzker said after the parade.



Today was the final day of Pritzker's "Think Big Tour" across the state.