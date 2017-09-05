Bicyclist seriously injured in wreck

A bicyclist is taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday evening.

Authorities say they don't know if the bicyclist was hit by a car or if he fell off his bike. The wreck happened on S. Alpine between Newburg Rd. and Larson Ave. Police shut down that portion of the road as they investigated. The man was found lying in the road.

While his injuries are serious, paramedics say they are not life-threatening.