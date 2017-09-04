Truck crashes onto Rockford lawn, driver runs away

Rockford Police are investigating after a driver crashed his truck on someone's front lawn, then ran off.

Police say the crash happened near 17th Ave. and 5th St. They say they found the driver after neighbors told them they saw him run off.

When they brought the man in for questioning, they said they were still unclear why he crashed and why he ran. Police say alcohol does not seem like it's involved.

No one was hurt in the wreck. It's unclear at this time if the man faces any charges.