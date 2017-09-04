Winnebago County Sheriff Department says Trust Act won't change the way it polices

Last Monday Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed the Trust Act into law. It prohibits police from stopping, searching, or arresting anyone solely on their immigration status.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says this means business as usual for his deputies.

"You just don't drive down the street saying, "Hey! I don't like the look of that person, I'm going to stop them'."

In a statement Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner says the law will continue the state's tradition of welcoming immigrants. He goes on to say, "We need to prioritize our resources so that the focus of law enforcement is on violent crimes and protecting our citizens. This bill will bring more resources to local and state law enforcement, and will help keep Illinois safe."

The law doesn't mean illegal immigrants can't be arrested. Caruana says if an illegal immigrant commits a crime, they'll be taken to the county jail.

"When they go into intake they do the fingerprints," says Caruana. "Once they do the fingerprints then, just like anything, that goes to the FBI repository."

If there's a warrant out for that person, Caruana says the fingerprints will let the federal government know that person is in custody. It's then a warrant would be issued to Winnebago County, forcing deputies to hold onto the suspect for federal immigration authorities.

"It has to be on a judicious warrant, signed by a judge," says Caruana.

Caruana says while it's important this is now the law of the land in Illinois, his department has never, and will never search out illegal immigrants under his watch.

"That's not doing good ethical police work, number one. And that's not what our country was built on as far as The Constitution and The Bill of Rights, laws of search and seizure, all of it. It's just not built that way."

