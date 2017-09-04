Snappers End Season on Winning Note

The Beloit Snappers completed a 65-73 campaign, matching last year's win total, beating Cedar Rapids 3-0 on Labor Day at Pohlman Field.

Seth Martinez fired seven shutout innings with six strikeouts, allowing just six hits in the victory. Jesus Zambrano threw two shutout innings in relief to earn the save and close the door on the Kernels.

The Snappers finished the second half with a 33-36 record in Scott Steinmann's first season as manager in Beloit.