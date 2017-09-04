A Labor of Love

Today we pay tribute to hard working men and women across the nation and here in Rockford, people also take time to recognize union workers.

"we live in an area here in northern Illinois that is a very strong union area" said Mark Richeson, President of Iron Workers 48.

Strength that comes in numbers, the North West region of Illinois alone has seventeen trade unions. They say they also see a growing amount of support.

"Fortunately in this area its very solid. The politicians were very active with everybody and they are very aware of what we do to benefit the working people" said Richeson.

Brad Long ,a local union president, says it hasn't always been easy for trades unions. "well its a lot better than it has been in the last eight years to be honest with you. With the recession was hard on construction members in general"

Now as the economy continues to rebound, unions are able to put their people back to work.

"I think being in a union is now more popular that its ever been because no where do you have the ability to elect your leaders, have the strength in the workforce when you have everyone deciding what the rules are" said Richeson.

One Rockford man, says being a union worker, is something he's hoping to pass on to future generations.

"The union, its kind of a family business for me. My father was an electrician, my brother is an electrician, and I've been in the local for 20 years" said Business Manager for Electric Workers, Allan Golden.

It's a family affair that Golden sees his kids becoming part of the tradition.

"It would be an honor, it would definitely be an honor. Here at the electric worker and all the trades in Rockford, there are families involved" said Golden.

An honor to work for the union, on a day that's meant to honor its workers.

