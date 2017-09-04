Rockford Fire Department responds to vacant home fire

The Rockford Fire Department is investigating after a condemned home catches fire in the city.



It happened around 10 a.m. Monday at 2013 Kilburn Avenue. The fire department says when firefighters arrived, flames could be seen in the living room and smoke was coming from the eaves.



An attack line was used to extinguish the fire in less than 2 minutes, according to the department. The expected loss stands at $5,000.



No injuries were reported; the cause of the fire is still under investigation.