ISP arrests suspect on multiple warrants at Blackhawk Courts

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Illinois State Police say they have arrested a man on multiple charges after a vehicle stop Monday morning. 

Officials say 21-year-old Mikieon Davon Taylor-Jones was taken in to custody after he attempted to run from police during a traffic stop at Illinois Route 251 and Buckbee Street. 

After Taylor-Jones fled, a perimeter was established and an ISP canine team arrived. Taylor-Jones was seen running west through Blackhawk Courts, which is where he was eventually taken in to custody. 

Taylor-Jones was wanted on eight outstanding warrants, including: 

  • Aggravated discharge of a firearm
  • Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
  • Two warrants for domestic battery
  • Aggravated assault 
  • Failure to register as a sex offender 

Taylor-Jones is in custody at the Winnebago County Jail. 

