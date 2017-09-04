ISP arrests suspect on multiple warrants at Blackhawk Courts

Illinois State Police say they have arrested a man on multiple charges after a vehicle stop Monday morning.
Officials say 21-year-old Mikieon Davon Taylor-Jones was taken in to custody after he attempted to run from police during a traffic stop at Illinois Route 251 and Buckbee Street.
After Taylor-Jones fled, a perimeter was established and an ISP canine team arrived. Taylor-Jones was seen running west through Blackhawk Courts, which is where he was eventually taken in to custody.
Taylor-Jones was wanted on eight outstanding warrants, including:
Taylor-Jones is in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.
