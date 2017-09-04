Labor Day in the Stateline forecast compared to past century

It's another warm and summery day in the Stateline. Temperatures reach the low 80s for highs with a good bit of sunshine. Rain chances remain low, aside from a slight chance for a scattered shower or two from noon to 4 PM. Any clouds dissipate later this evening, with temperatures overnight cooling to the low 50s.

The forecast for Rockford is a high of 83 degrees and a low of 52 degrees today. How does this compare to years past?

There is no normal high or low temperature since Labor Day does not fall on the same day every year, but compared to the past century, our Labor Day this year is fairly typical. In the past 112 years, the most frequent range of high temperatures on Labor Day is between 80 and 89 degrees. We will fall in that range today! Similarly, the most frequent range of low temperatures is from 50 to 59 degrees.

While temperatures today will fall in the "most frequent" temperature ranges, it has been both hot and cold in the past. The record high temperature for Labor Day in Rockford was 96 degrees in 2012. It's also dropped to 35 degrees on Labor Day before! That record was set back in 1946.

You've worked hard, enjoy!

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp