Multiple late night robberies hit Rockford

Rockford police have opened multiple investigations after a string of armed robberies in Rockford Sunday night and Monday morning.

The first robbery occurred around 10:30 pm at the 2100 block of south 5th Street. A man was robbed while sitting on his front porch.

The victim says a silver vehicle stopped in front of his house and two men got out and approached him. One of the men pointed a gun at the victim's stomach. The suspects stole the victim's belongings before driving away.

The second incident happened just twenty minutes later at the 1700 block of Remington Road.

Officers responded to a pizza delivery driver being robbed at gun point. While making a delivery, two men approached the driver and took money and the pizza he had on him.

The driver says suspects then fled the scene in a silver four door vehicle.

Lastly, officers responded to an attempted robbery at 1:10 am this morning on 11th Street.

The victim, a 46 year old man, says he was pumping gas at a Fas Mart when two men approached him.

One of the men was wearing a mask and armed with a handgun. The victim was able to run away before anything was taken from him.

No one was injured in this incident.