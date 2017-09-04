Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Another pizza delivery driver is robbed in Rockford.

Rockford Police say two suspects took the driver's money and pizza as they pointed a gun at him.

The two suspects ran away and left in a 4 door silver vehicle.

Both suspects are described as being black males, standing at 6 feet tall.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m Sunday night at the 1700 block of Remington Road.

This is the second pizza delivery driver robbed in the last week in Rockford.

Both investigations are ongoing.