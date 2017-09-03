Friday Night Football - Week 2 Player of the Week Poll

The 13 WREX sports team has chosen its second set of four finalists for Player of the Week honors from Week 2 of Friday Night Football.

The poll will be released every Sunday, with voting open to viewers on Facebook, Twitter, and the WREX website poll below until Tuesday evening, when the winner will be announced on the FNF Facebook Live show, seen on the WREX-TV page.

Here are the four finalists, with a write-in option open to any other candidates as chosen by our viewers.

1. RB Jarod Kempel (Eastland-Pearl City) - 13 carries, 184 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns vs Amboy-LaMoille

2. RB Dallas Washington (Hononegah) - 37 carries, 186 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns vs Freeport

3. QB Bryce Bryden (Winnebago) - 15/22, 243 passing yards, 3 touchdowns vs Stillman Valley

4. RB Rahveon Valentine (Lena-Winslow) - 29 carries, 210 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns vs Forreston

5. WRITE-IN