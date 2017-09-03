Rockford cycling group celebrate rusty, old bikes with fun new event

When life give you lemons... you make the most out of an old rusty bike, or at least that's how one organization in Rockford sees it.

"We thought it would stir up a little bit of fun in the cycling community," said I Bike Rockford member DJ Wilson.

I Bike Rockford, a coalition of cyclists in the Rockford area hosted the Lemon-Duro on Saturday.

It's an event they say puts your worn out bikes to use.

Participants brought bikes that were either older than them, had rust or bent rims or they had to be willing to part with for less than one hundred dollars.

Cyclists then rode laps around town or tried to see how far they could throw a smaller bike.

Organizers say the group's goal is to help introduce more people in the Rockford community to cycling.

"The more that cyclists are around, the more people who exclusively drive cars are aware of us," said Wilson.

Organizers say all the money raised today will go to I Bike Rockford.