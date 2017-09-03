The creative juices are flowing in Freeport

The creative juices are flowing this holiday weekend, especially in Freeport.

This weekend marks the 10th annual Art in the Park Festival. Thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of some unique creations and of course, get some food.

Artists from all different walks of life brought to life their inspirations and set up tents for the public to purchase their pieces.

Art ranging from paintings, jewelry, photography, metal work, furniture, and much more. Organizers of this event say it is getting larger each year and it is somewhat of a social gathering for people to meet up with friends, all while getting to enjoy beautiful artwork.