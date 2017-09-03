Labor Day Celebrations

This weekend signifying the end of summer and one of the last times to get out and enjoy the sun.

"enjoy that river while we can before it starts getting too cold" said Rockford resident Jan Oldenburger.

In the city of Rockford many will be grilling out, watching the parade, and spending time on the river. All which are common traditions on labor day weekend.

However, it isn't only a weekend for outdoor fun. The true meaning behind labor day, a holiday that stretches back to the 1800s was created to honor the working man and woman.

"Its a celebration, if you will, of the American dream. That through hard work and shared values we can make it happen. But it gives particular respect to the American working man and woman" said Rockford resident, John Borling.

That respect is shown with a day off of work. A tribute to hard working American who are helping this country prosper.

"Everybody pretty much gets the day off to kinda relax and not have to be working, working, working maybe at home, enjoying the weather, taking the day off and just enjoying the day" said Oldenburger.

A great time to kick back and relax, all while taking in the great outdoors. For the city of Rockford, this holiday is something special.

"We celebrate certainly, diversity of ideas, background but at the end of the day, American and Rockford and the greater metropolitan areas thrive because of shared values" said Borling.

So for those in need of a day off. Tomorrow is your day, you earned it.