Local lawmaker wants to make it illegal to cover face in front of police

In the wake of violent protests we've seen across the country, Illinois State Rep. John Cabello, R-Machesney Park, says something needs to change.

"We don't want to stop peaceful protests. That's something we never want to do. But again -- if you're going to do that, then why do you need to hide your face?" Cabello says.

He introduced a bill that makes it illegal for people to cover their face in front of a police officer -- whether it's with a mask, hood, or device.

"It just seems that the more time people conceal themselves the bolder they are and they are apt to be doing something they shouldn't be doing," Cabello says.

The bill also comes with a list of exceptions -- allowing masks on Halloween and for masquerade balls. But, as it stands, the measure doesn't have an exception for people who cover their faces for religious purposes.

"It's a very small percentage of Muslim women who choose to cover their face, but it does not mean we choose to not respect their rights," Captain Shahid Naseer, the vice president of the Muslim Association of Greater Rockford says.

The Muslim Association of Greater Rockford says the bill is concerning. However, the group says the group is willing to work with lawmakers to come to a compromise. It's something Cabello is open to --- to an extent.

"We want to make sure we're protecting people's religious rights -- especially when it comes to their religious beliefs, but public safety trumps all," Cabello says.

The bill has a long way to go before it's even gets consideration to become law. Cabello says he's waiting for a committee hearing to see where it goes.

We reached out to Rep. Litesa Wallace, D-Rockford, who says she did not want to comment at this time.