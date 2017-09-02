Robinson, Slattery Shine in ISU Shutout

Jake Kolbe threw two touchdown passes and Illinois State rushed for 320 yards as the Redbirds shut out Butler 45-0 on Saturday night.

Kolbe completed 18 of 29 passes for 194 yards and Illinois State racked up 519 yards in total offense while holding the Bulldogs to 41.

Rockford Lutheran graduate James Robinson put the Redbirds on the board with a 9-yard run for their first touchdown of the season. Robinson finished the night with 39 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Boylan graduate Sean Slattery made a 46-yard field goal just before halftime, and converted all six of his extra point attempts.

ISU has a bye next Saturday before visiting Eastern Illinois on September 16.