Off The Waterfront kicks off in Rockford for Labor Day Weekend

A new event in Rockford brings people together to expand on an old Labor Day tradition.

It's called Off The Waterfront.

District Bar and Grill teamed up with the River District Association this Labor Day weekend block party .

The event was put together in memory of "On The Riverfront"-- a Rockford tradition ending in 2012.

Event organizers say their block party isn't meant to replace On The Riverfront but expand on what it left behind.

"We're probably going to do two park lots instead of the one. The goal is to grow eventually to possibly moving it to a Davis Park or City Market," said District Bar and Grill Owner Andy Rio.

Proceeds from the event will be going back to the RDA to help expand the event in the future.