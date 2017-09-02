Warmer second half to the holiday weekend in the Stateline

We are going to experience two seasons in just one weekend in the Stateline. Highs on Friday and Saturday barely crossed the 70 degree mark, but that will change come tomorrow. Conditions the past two days were very fitting for the start of meteorological fall (Sept 1 - Nov 30), but the next two days will feel like summer again.

A dip in the jet stream has kept cool air in place over Minnesota, Wisconsin, and northern Illinois, but that trough will shift to our east overnight, allowing temperatures tomorrow to heat up with sunshine. Highs tomorrow will reach the low 80s with a few passing clouds. Winds our of the west will draw in warmer and drier air from the Plains. Monday will be even warmer, with forecast highs into the middle 80s. Rain chances have backed off some for Labor Day, but be prepared for a scattered shower or two in the afternoon.

The warmer weather does not last long, so enjoy it while you can! A strong cold front swings through Tuesday, knocking temperatures back down into the low 70s, even upper 60s, for the rest of the week.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp