Rockford Fire rescues 3 people from kitchen fire

Firefighters save three people trapped by smoke during an accidental kitchen fire in Rockford Saturday night.

Rockford Fire says the blaze started around 6 p.m. on the 1900 block of Kilburn Ave.

Firefighters on scene say three people were trapped by smoke on the first and second floors.

Fire officials say they were able to get the two adults and one infant out of the burning building. The two adult victims were sent to a hospital for their injuries.

Officials say one of those victims is in critical condition, the other is in serious condition.

Rockford Fire is still investigating the exact cause and damage of the fire.