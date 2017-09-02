Play Ball: Rockford Starfires hit the diamond

Beyer Field, it's known as the home of woman's baseball.

"Its actually a very big sport and its been popular in the United States on the east and west coast and by rebuilding the peaches ball diamond, we have brought it back to the Midwest" said Starfire coach, Greg Schwanke.

Women's baseball is a sport with a rich history here in the stateline and it's coming back to life, where it first began.



"This year I've seen a huge difference in the pride that these girls are taking in this team. And by doing that, they have gained more confidence" said Schwanke.

That confidence, is helping these ladies compete against teams in this weekends Peach Orchard Classic.

a tournament named after the original team of Beyer field-- the Rockford peaches.

"Beyer stadium, the fans would refer to it as the peach orchard and they'd say, lets go watch the peaches" said Schwanke.

These ladies are out on the diamond inspiring the younger generation, all while playing the game they have grown to love.

"As a woman playing baseball its an honor to be able to play this sport and show little girls that you can play anything you want to do. You can do anything you want to do" said Starfire player, Okeyma Ludin.

Getting rough and tough on the field while showing their own kids they can do anything



"I've showed her the movie, a league of their own and she thinks its so cool and she like oh you're playing with them or like them. So shes getting it now that shes getting older and she is showing interest in it so its really nice to see that in the younger generation" said Starfire player, Amanda Morelock.

These kids, think their moms are pretty cool.

"Their super excited when mommy gets up to hit they like to see mommy hit really hard and when mommy hits hard, they tell their friends, mommy hits as hard as a boy does" said Lundin.

It's something as simple as seeing their mom up to bat that brings joy and excitement to the younger generation. The team says, that's what its all about.