RAMP holds its 29th annual River Run

The crisp fall temperatures on Saturday morning means it's the perfect conditions for a run along the rock river at the RAMP River Run.

The event is a chance for runners to race toward the finish line in a 5-k, 3-k wheel-a-thon or half marathon.

Organizers say the event raised $42,000 for RAMP -- an organization that helps people with disabilities find employment.

One person we talked with says the group helped him after suffering from meningitis.

"It just warms my heart to see people who want to help other people that are not like themselves," Bill Haynes, a RAMP board member says. "It just makes me feel like a proud father."

Organizers also say the event is now a certified run -- meaning the route is measured precisely so runners get accurate timing results.