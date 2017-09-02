One dead in rollover accident - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

One dead in rollover accident

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) -

One person is dead and another injured after a rollover crash along Route 72 Friday night. 

Dekalb County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just east of Irene Road, shortly before 9 p.m.

A 33-year-old man from Malta, IL, was driving west, when deputies say the vehicle veered onto the shoulder of the road, hit a guardrail and rolled into the north ditch. 

The Dekalb County Coroner's Office says the driver was thrown from the pick-up and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to the crash report, the driver was not wearing a seat belt. 

One passenger was also in the pick-up during the crash. Deputies say the 21-year-old man was wearing a seat belt and was treated and released for his injuries. 

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they are still investigating the crash. 

