Friday Night Football - Week 2 Scores & Highlights

The second week of Friday Night Football brought another great slate of games on the gridiron as teams kicked off the month of September.
Scores are as follows, organized by conference.
NIC-10
Auburn 20, East 0
Boylan 44, Belvidere 20
Belvidere North 37, Jefferson 8
Hononegah 28, Freeport 12
Harlem 56, Guilford 14
Big Northern
Dixon 42, Oregon 7
Winnebago 27, Stillman Valley 20
Byron 48, Lutheran 14
North Boone 10, Genoa-Kingston 6
Rock Falls 22, Mendota 18
Rockford Christian 61, Walther Christian 0
NUIC
Lena-Winslow 28, Forreston 14
East Dubuque 25, Galena 7
Aquin 35, Warren 8
Dakota 47, Ashton-Franklin Center 6
Eastland-Pearl City 40, Amboy-LaMoille 0
Milledgeville 14, Polo 6
Orangeville 26, River Ridge 8
Marquette 35, Stockton 16
N.I. Big 12
Johnsburg 40, Rochelle 22
Grayslake North 20, Sycamore 16
DeKalb 27, Carmel 7
NAC
Hiawatha 30, Mooseheart 0
Midland 53, Sacred Heart 14
