Cherry Valley BB gun Shooting

Cherry Valley police are asking for your help identifying a pair of suspects in a BB gun shooting.
Police say the suspects used BB guns to shoot out the windows of a dump truck. The truck was parked in the 3500 block of South Mulford road. It happened around 1 pm Tuesday.
The truck had about 15-hundred dollars worth of damage to it. Cherry Valley police are asking anyone with information to call the Cherry Valley police or Crime Stoppers.
