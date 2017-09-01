Rockford woman's FedEx package arrives to Texas sister's family with special note on it

When Beth Waelti wanted to send her sister a box of supplies, she did it out of love.



Her sister's family lives in a suburb just north of Houston. Waelti said her sister's family has little more than the clothes on their back at this point.

They still don't have any idea when they'll be able to actually get in their house.



"They lost the whole first floor of their house and the majority of their clothes." said Waelti.

Their street is one of the many that is flooded right now. in the Houston area after Harvey dumped feet of rain on the area.



So earlier this week, Waelti, who recently lost her job, decided she still wanted to help her sister out.



"I just went through a few stores and picked up stuff I thought they could use," said Waelti.



So she sent filled the care package with basic necessities.



"I asked her what she wanted and she said underwear and a lunchbox cause she had to go back to work on Tuesday and she didn't have anything," said Waelti. "Pretty humbling to have to ask for underwear."

When Waelti's package made it to her sister's house, there was a message written on it: "We Love you Texas!!! From FedEx RFD, IL."



Waelti said, "Looks like FedEx added their own little note."



She said the whole family was pleasantly surprised.

