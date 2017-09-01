Holiday weekend travelers not phased by higher gas prices

Topping off the gas tank -- that's what millions of people across the country might do before heading out of town for Labor Day weekend.

"It's probably going to be 30 people in here at all times customer wise," Nancy Guntermann, the Road Ranger Co-Manager says.

Drivers were also met with higher gas prices following Hurricane Harvey. Analysts say the storm damaged several oil refineries causing prices to jump. But, some drivers say the recent spike didn't phase them at the pump.

"That first number is not a 3 or a 4 and now it's in the 2s so now I think that's pretty reasonable for gas for getting around town and going on vacation and so forth," Kris Wilcoxen says.

For others travelers, they say a trip down south -- an area seeing the most impact -- might not be in the cards anymore.

"I was planning on going to Georgia, South Carolina and Atlanta you know stuff like that's just something I can't just do since it's so expensive to go down there now," Joseph Hemidan, a traveler says.

Road Ranger says its gas stations see a 20 percent increase in the number of people stopping by over the four day weekend.