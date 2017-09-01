Fall is here, along with allergy season

As summer turns into fall, the transition from outdoor to indoor allergies has begun.

Doctors say the colder temperatures are causing people to spend more time in the house and become more exposed to allergens inside.

SwedishAmerican Family Physician Christopher Rhyne references a "Big Four" when it comes to common allergies as summer starts to wind down.

"Those fall time allergies that we generally see this time of year being a bigger issue. Those four are ragweed, dust mites, mold and mildew and then pet allergies that we have," said Rhyne.

Doctors suggest cleaning and lowering the humidity in your home are good ways to help stop any allergic reactions.