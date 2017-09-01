Police search for missing couple in Belvidere

Authorities are searching for a couple who have gone missing in Belvidere.

Police say David and Lois Cregeen left their home around 11:15 a.m. Friday to go to Union Savings Bank in Belvidere.

Authorities say the couple never made it to the bank and they did not return home.

David Cregeen suffers from Dementia. He is about 5'6" tall, 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, glasses, wearing a blue shirt with yellow stripes and blue jeans. Lois Cregeen is 5'2" tall, 120 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white multi stripe color shirt and blue pants.

The couple are driving a white 2013 Dodge Charger, license plate 5225634.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the Cregeens is asked to contact the Belvidere Police Department, (815) 544-2144.