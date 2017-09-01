Local High School aids Harvey victims

Hurricane Harvey has taken a toll on a countless people in Houston, and surrounding areas. One local high school felt compelled to join in the efforts by donating what they could.

Harlem high school was inspired to join forces with this cause and help victims of Hurricane Harvey.



"I thought, what a great idea. I just brought it up in a coaches meeting yesterday and I said coaches if you got anything extra that's been hanging around and we can send it down to Houston" said Harlem Athletic Director, Kurt Weigt.



The idea to assist was sparked by social media. Weigt and other staff members, a tweet from the head baseball coach at the University of Houston asking baseball teams across the nation to send extra gear that they had available.



"Athletic programs a lot of time have leftover camp t-shirts and apparel that they don't use" said Weigt.

The Huskies said they have plenty of extra shirts lying around to give to help a good cause.

Head baseball coach, Scott McCloy is one of the people who began this initiative and has close ties to the cause.

"My sister lives in Louisiana and has been through floods so I understand some of the things they need down there. Every little bit helps so anybody that can bring in stuff from athletics, even beyond athletics we will take and ship down there" said McCloy.

The Huskies say its more than just giving away some old shirts, it's also about teaching kids a valuable lesson in kindness.

"Its good to give back, we aren't just all about the score and the scoreboard and stuff like that. We are just trying to teach kids to become better human beings going into adulthood and that's part of giving back" said McCloy.

They believe leading by example and bringing together both students and staff to work towards a greater cause is an invaluable lesson.

After just one day of collecting shirts from all their athletic programs, Harlem has boxed up three large boxes full of hundreds of t-shirts.