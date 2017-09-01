Third suspect arrested in May home invasion; 4th Rockford man still wanted

Rockford Police have made a third arrest in connection with a home invasion in May where the suspects were dressed as utility workers.

Thursday night, 39-year-old Vincent Sanders, of Rockford, was arrested and charged with home invasion.

Police say officers were called out to the 700 block of Green Meadow around 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, on a report of a break-in. Police spoke with the victim, who was home at the time with his two kids, who said multiple men dressed as utility workers forced their away into the home, demanding cash.

At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun and police say the victim was attacked and suffered minor injuries. The suspects then ran from the scene after stealing an undisclosed amount of money and valuables.

Back in May police arrested 47-year-old Anthony Alexander and 39-year-old Tyrone Jones in connection with this crime. They have each been charged with home invasion.

A fourth suspect, 41-year-old Nic Tenner, is wanted for this crime and police continue to search for him. Tenner's bond is set at $1 million.

Anyone with information about this crime or the whereabouts of Nic Tenner is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6555, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.