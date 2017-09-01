Airbnb creates tax agreement with Rockford

Airbnb is making it a little easier for the City of Rockford to collect a tourism tax when guests stay at a house in the Forest City.

The community hospitality business is now collecting and remitting a 5 percent hotel/motel tourism tax to the city. Before, Airbnb said it was up to the host to coordinate how the city would receive the tax, which is the same for hotels and motels across the city. Beginning September 1, Airbnb is responsible for collecting the tax and then handing it over to Rockford.

According to Airbnb, Rockford is the third most popular city in Illinois for visitors. Rockford is the company's 7th entity in Illinois with a tax agreement like this. It also has tax agreements with the state of Illinois, Cook County, Chicago, Oak Park and Schaumburg.

About 2,000 guests have visited Rockford using Airbnb.