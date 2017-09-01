One person dead in early morning Freeport fire

One person has died after an early morning apartment fire in downtown Freeport Friday.
The Stephenson County Coroner says the identity of the person is being withheld as family is notified. Freeport Fire Department says the fire was on the 200 block of West Main Street.
Details are limited at this time.
This report will be updated.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.