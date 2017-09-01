Four arrested, including 3 teens, after armed robbery in Rockford

A Rockford man and three teens have been arrested following an armed robbery that occurred Thursday night.

Rockford Police say officers were called out to the 800 block of Ferguson Street around 8:40 p.m. Thursday on a report of an armed robbery.

Police met with the victim who told them four people had just robbed him of his money at gunpoint before running away. The victim was not injured during the robbery.

Rockford Police officers, along with Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies and Rockford Park District Police officers, checked the area and found the suspects, who then ran away in different directions.

All four suspects were eventually caught and arrested. Police say they also recovered a handgun during the investigation.

Jose Posadas, 26, of Rockford, has been charged with resisting a police officer. He also had two outstanding warrants.

Police also arrested: a 16-year-old Rockford teen boy who has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, violation firearm owner’s identification act and resisting a police officer; a 17-year-old boy who has been charged with armed robbery and resisting a police officer; and a 13-year-old boy who has been charged with armed robbery and resisting a police officer.

Posadas is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail. The three teens are being held in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say the investigation into this case is ongoing.