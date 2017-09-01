Loves Park Police visit preschool

A Loves Park Police officer showed young kids the other side behind the badge.
Three officers visited preschoolers at the YMCA in Loves Park Thursday.
The department says they hung out with kids, talked about their jobs, and of course showed them the police car.
Loves park police say they want to show kids and the community the positive side of law enforcement.
