Freeport Police looking for answer to Hybrid gang issue

Freeport Police have responded to two shootings so far in August. Both victims survived, but one man was fighting for his life.

Police say they weren't random acts, rather a continuation from an ongoing feud between hybrid gangs, and it's getting worse.

"These things can pop up anywhere and at anytime," Freeport Police Chief, Todd Barkalow said. "That's the scary thing."

Barkalow is talking about violent crimes like shootings and robberies.

"Almost 100% of shootings are of that style "hybrid" gang activity or feud," Barkalow said.

Hybrid gangs, unlike tradition gangs like some know in Rockford, move around, members don't have identifiable characteristics like tattoos, and police say they aren't race related.

They just want money.

Police say that makes it very difficult to track them down. Take for instance a shooting on Cottonwood earlier in the month.

Chief Barkalow says this area, near the police department doesn't typically see much crime.

"You just never know when its going to happen," Barkalow said.



The rise is hybrid gang activity prompted police to take action, not just on the streets, but also in schools.

"What do I have to do to get one of those police men?" Preventative Specialist, Juliet Asche said.

It's a question Juliet is getting more and more from moms, who fear their kids will join a gang like their older siblings.

That's where Bigs in Blue comes in.

Five officers this year will come to Freeport Schools and spend time each week with at-risk students.

They play games, read books, eat lunch, and just hang out.

"We're replacing the gang member with a good role model," Barkalow said.