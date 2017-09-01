Quiet weather for holiday travel for much of the Midwest

If you are hopping on the road this morning to start off the holiday weekend, weather conditions will cooperate for smooth travels around the Stateline. If you are traveling further distances, some rain, or even thunderstorm activity, may slow you down.

If you are headed north, you'll be driving through dry and sunny weather. Whether you're staying in Wisconsin, or traveling all the way north to Green Bay or the Upper Peninsula, temperatures will stay cool and comfortable. For spots in Minnesota and Iowa, the first half of Friday will be mainly sunny, but then clouds and showers push in later in the afternoon. You can expect light rain showers with temperatures in the 70s. No major weather concerns if you are driving southwest towards Missouri or into southern Illinois.

Taking off east? You will encounter clouds across Indiana and Ohio this morning, followed by showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of Kentucky and Tennessee are being drenched by heavy rain from the remnants of tropical depression Harvey. Heavy rain is expected to continue through the day for Kentucky.

Are your travels taking you a little further from home? The west coast is staying hot, with some spots forecast to be in the triple-digits. Widespread rain and thunderstorms expected throughout the southeast.

Safe travels and have a wonderful Labor Day Weekend!

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp