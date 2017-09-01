Gas Prices on the Rise - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Gas prices are at their highest price of the year in the state line. 

AAA reports that in Winnebago county, self-serve regular unleaded gasoline averages $2.33 per gallon.

That is an increase of $.12 from July and $.20 higher than August 2016.

AAA says that Labor Day weekend and Tropical Storm Harvey to blame for the increase as a pipeline shut down that directly supplies to the Midwest.

These prices are not expected to last, however. 

AAA expects prices to drop again by mid-late September. 

