Gas Prices on the Rise

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Gas prices are at their highest price of the year in the state line.

AAA reports that in Winnebago county, self-serve regular unleaded gasoline averages $2.33 per gallon.

That is an increase of $.12 from July and $.20 higher than August 2016.

AAA says that Labor Day weekend and Tropical Storm Harvey to blame for the increase as a pipeline shut down that directly supplies to the Midwest.

These prices are not expected to last, however.

AAA expects prices to drop again by mid-late September.