Former WREX reporter/anchor makes pro golf debut

Posted:
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -

Former WREX weekend anchor and news reporter Kelsie Passolt made her professional golf debut in Thursday's first round of the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge, a Symetra Tour event in South Dakota.

Passolt shot an 86 on the par-71 Willow Run Golf Course, saying she exceeded her expectations. She received a sponsor's exemption into the tournament following her charitable work through the game of golf in Sioux Falls.

Passolt, a former NIU golfer, tees off at 2:21 p.m. in Friday's second round. She left WREX last summer to take an anchor position at KDLT, the NBC affiliate in Sioux Falls.

