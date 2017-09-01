Rockford Man Pleads Guilty to Second Degree Murder Charges

A Rockford man has plead guilty to second degree murder charges in the death of a Rockford teen last year.



18-year-old Martaivis Harmon was one of 3 Rockford teens arrested in March of 2016 in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Akeem Smith.

After the shooting Harmon and another teen showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police determined that both Harmon and the other teen to be involved in the Shooting.

Harmon faces up to 20 years in prison and 2 years of supervised release once his sentence is up. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 19th.