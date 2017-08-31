People across the stateline react to Great Lakes Basin Railroad application denial

On Thursday, the Surface Transportation Board denied the Great Lakes Basin Transportation's application for a major rail line in the stateline. When Mirjam Melin learned it would no longer be cutting through her community, she could hardly believe the news.

"I've been levitating all day with a big grin on my face basically."

Melin and her husband are the co-founders of "Rock Against the Rail", one of the many groups that sprang up in opposition of the proposed route. Sharing concerns over what the route would do to farm lands and the overall infrastructure of different communities.

"This is very emotional for people, especially for the people who were directly affected,:" says Melin. "People feel like a huge weight has been lifted. I just want to smile when i think about it. It's just fantastic."

Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney says he was not surprised by the decision.

"What I always heard was the plan itself conflicted with environmentally protected land, and that it even conflicted with some local planning, long term planning that was done in the past," says Haney. "In addition to the financial piece."

Meanwhile in Rochelle, Economic Development Director Jason Anderson says this is a missed opportunity for the region. He says it had a possibility of creating hundreds of thousands of jobs.

"It was very disappointing to me," says Anderson. "The fact the Great Lakes Basin Rail line is not advancing at this time, I hope they don't give up. I hope there's an opportunity for Rockford and Rochelle to work together to create that synergy with rail access that we've enjoyed here for the last 30 years."

13 News reached out to Great Lakes Basin Transportation for a comment, but has not heard back. We will update you on their thoughts once we hear back.

You can find a timeline of the Great Lakes Basin Railroad in the stateline here.