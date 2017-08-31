Croft solid in Minnesota season debut

New Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck made no indication of who would start the season opener at quarterback, saying only Demry Croft and Conor Rhoda were both possible starters and would both play against Buffalo. Fleck, a former NIU player and assistant coach, stayed true to his word.

Croft, a Boylan grad, went 7-11 for 63 yards through the air, and also ran for 32 yards, leading the Golden Gophers on two scoring drives. Rhoda finished 12-21 for 176 yards with a touchdown and an interception as Minnesota picked up a 17-7 win in the season opener.

Minnesota hits the road to play at Oregon State next Saturday night.