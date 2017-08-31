Freeport Fire getting portion of $1 million grant

Nearly $1 million is coming to help firefighters in Illinois and some of that money is headed to Freeport.
The Pretzel City's fire department is getting roughly $12,000 from a federal government grant. The money will go toward strengthening its fire prevention efforts.
The fire department getting a bulk of the grant money is the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign department. It's getting more than $630,000.
