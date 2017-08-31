Volunteers needed to help build new playground in Loves Park

A new playground is coming to Loves Park but organizers need your help building it.

The group "Kids Around the World" is building the playground at the YMCA in Loves Park on Orth Rd. Construction on the playground starts at 8 a,m. Friday. Whether you're a construction pro or have never built anything in your life, all are welcome.

"All you need is some gloves and a good attitude and just some willingness to work. We'll train you," said Tim Clauson with Kids Around the World.

If you'd like to help you can call the YMCA at 815-885-6844. Volunteers are needed from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but crews will be out starting at 8 a.m. both days.