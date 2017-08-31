Rockford Fire Department honored for all it does for community

Stepping up, stepping in, and saving lives.

Rockford's Fire Department is honored today for its mission to do that.

The Northern Illinois red Ribbon program took a moment today to say thanks for its partnerships.

Together during the course of the year Rockford Fire coordinates several community programs to raise awareness about fire safety.

Local firefighters say their efforts are all about helping kids.

"The more important factor in this is that we're educating those students so then they go back home, even young children to go back home and conduct a fire safety survey of their own home," said Timothy Morris, the Rockford Fire Prevention Coordinator.

A special tribute to the men and women who serve in the department will take place at the 28th annual red ribbon drug prevention and wellness fun fair held at Boylan on Oct. 7.