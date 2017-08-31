House Speaker back in Janesville to address area's opioid epidemic

In Janseville today, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan spoke about the ongoing opioid crisis to his hometown.

Ryan recently touted the House passing a bill to boost federal spending on opioid treatment and research.

According to some critics, the GOP-led congress has attempted to slash funding for opioid treatment in medicaid through it's efforts to dismantle Obamacare.



Speaker Ryan says grants are key.

"Each community has somewhat of a different model to be funded," said Ryan. "That's why the grant approach is better than the cookie-cutter, one size fits all approach, at the same time the thinking is, each community can learn from each other."

Ryan was also toured a manufacturing firm near Milwaukee and hold an employee Q&A.