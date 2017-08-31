House Speaker back in Janesville to address area's opioid epidem - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

House Speaker back in Janesville to address area's opioid epidemic

JANESVILLE (WREX) -

 In Janseville today, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan spoke about the ongoing opioid crisis to his hometown.

Ryan recently touted the House passing a bill to boost federal spending on opioid treatment and research.

According to some critics, the GOP-led congress has attempted to slash funding for opioid treatment in medicaid through it's efforts to dismantle  Obamacare.

Speaker Ryan says grants are key.

"Each community has somewhat of a different model to be funded," said Ryan.  "That's why the grant approach is better than the cookie-cutter, one size fits all approach, at the same time the thinking is, each community can learn from each other."

Ryan was also toured a manufacturing firm near Milwaukee and hold an employee Q&A.

